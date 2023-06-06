Watch Now
HonorHealth to consolidate maternity services in Scottsdale

Posted at 2:47 PM, Jun 06, 2023
HonorHealth is consolidating maternity services in Scottsdale to HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

The move is expected to happen by the end of the next quarter. At that time, obstetrical services will no longer be offered at Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, according to a statement sent to ABC15.

HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center offers its patients access to services that include high-risk obstetrics, in-house OB hospitals, robust post-delivery resources, and a Level III NICU, which offers advanced care for newborns of any gestational age.

