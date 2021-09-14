Free Scottsdale event aims to help entrepreneurs and businesses grow, be more inclusive

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — If you’re ready to be inspired, the United Diversity Business Summit is happening Wednesday, Sept.15 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.

It’s a free event, compliments of The Millionaire Mastermind Academy.

The all-day event starts at 8:30 a.m. and features some of the most successful entrepreneurs right here in the Valley of the Sun.

Workshops will be offered on things like measuring diversity and inclusion, along with innovative approaches to improve Arizona’s economic growth outcomes, accessing capital, and more.

"The summit is designed as a recovery mechanism to grow small and medium businesses and provide opportunities to support diversification and inclusion initiatives," according to a media release.

ABC15's Kaley O’Kelley will also be hosting a fireside chat talking about her own business venture in the tech world, getting a patent, and transforming concepts into reality.

The event will also feature Scottsdale City Government, Greater Phoenix Economic Council, Arizona Commerce Authority, ASU, Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Black Chamber of Arizona, and more.

It’s free and it’s going to be fun!

To register, click here.

