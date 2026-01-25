Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
First-alarm fire breaks out at Scottsdale apartment complex, no injuries reported

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at the Sonoran Vista Apartments near 94th Street and Thunderbird Road.

Crews responded to reports of a fire in a second-story unit and discovered flames burning in the attic space above the apartment upon arrival, according to the Scottsdale Fire Department.

The fire department says the unit has been evacuated, and firefighters are actively working to contain and extinguish the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The scene remains active as crews continue to fight the fire.

