Three suspects taken into custody in the 2020 Phoenix murder of Tate Bomar

PHOENIX — Three people are now in custody in connection with the 2020 murder of a man who was shot and killed after being kidnapped and robbed in Phoenix.

According to police, 25-year-old Tate Bomar was shot at least once and killed on November 29, 2020, near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to Phoenix police, several suspects planned and carried out an armed robbery and kidnapping of Bomar after arranging to meet him near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road. After kidnapping him, the suspects attempted to take him to another location. During that drive, Bomar tried to escape by getting out of the vehicle. As he ran from the vehicle, he was shot and killed.

Detectives identified three suspects: 27-year-old Parketta Allen, 22-year-old Jamya Boozer, and 21-year-old Jordan Edmonds.

In 2026, warrants were issued for each suspect.

On Feb. 17, 2026, Arizona Department of Public Safety personnel located and arrested Allen. On March 9, 2026, detectives located and arrested Boozer.

The third suspect, Edmonds, is currently in custody on unrelated charges.

Each suspect faces multiple charges, including armed robbery, kidnapping, and first-degree murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.