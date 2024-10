SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Firefighters have contained a brush fire that sparked this morning near Carefree.

Scottsdale fire officials say they were called to the area of 56th Street and Carefree Highway Saturday morning for the brush fire.

The fire was originally estimated to be 10 acres with no containment.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to just 3 acres, and fire officials say the blaze is under control.

What caused the fire is not yet known.