SCOTTSDALE, AZ - A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being stung by a swarm of bees in Scottsdale. The incident marks the second bee attack of the day in the city.

Scottsdale fire crews were called to an apartment complex near Via de Ventura and Pima Road around 12:30 p.m. after receiving reports of an incident involving bees.

According to authorities, a landscaper was stung multiple times and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A beehive has not been located, officials confirmed.

Just hours before, Scottsdale firefighters responded to a home near Cactus and Scottsdale roads after a swarm of bees attacked two landscapers.

When fire crews arrived on the scene during that incident, one of the victims was actively being attacked, authorities said.

A Scottsdale fire spokesperson says the landscapers disturbed a cluster of bees before the incident.

Neighbors tell ABC15 News that the older of the pair was covered in bees and ran down the street. He suffered significant stings but refused hospitalization, officials said.

The second landscaper was also injured during the incident but was not stung as severely as his co-worker, authorities said.