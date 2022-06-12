Families find ways to stay active on first 110-degree weekend of summer

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — It’s the first 110-degree weekend of the summer and despite the heat, families are finding ways to have a good time and stay busy.

Inside Scottsdale Fashion Square, Dustin and Lisa were seen walking their dog Cooper. Many at the mall know the Jack Russel by name.

"Cooper's kind of the mayor of the mall," Dustin said. “We walk through the mall on the way to do our long walks, but in the summers and days like today we keep it just to the mall, so he doesn’t burn his feet, paws."

While indoor walking may be the only way for a dog to get exercise in this extreme heat, the food court serves as an even better place to relax and recharge. That's where Valerie and her husband were taking advantage of the air-conditioned building in between errands.

“I’m going to have to do it in the morning,” she said. “I can’t do it in the middle of the day anymore, it’s too hot. Just changing our way around during this hot time.”

While some are changing their routine because of the heat, for others, the party must go on. ABC15 saw numerous birthday parties taking place outside at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park at around 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

“Make sure they’re drinking ice cold water, in the shade, little intervals but they’re pretty active we got a lot of popsicles too so cool stuff you know,” said Isaiah Melendez, whose son was attending a birthday party.