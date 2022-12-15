Watch Now
Dozens of Scottsdale condo units evacuated due to flooding from burst pipe

Cause of burst pipe unknown at this time, fire officials say
Scottsdale condo flood
Posted at 9:15 AM, Dec 15, 2022
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale Fire officials say dozens of condo units have been evacuated due to large-scale flooding at a condo complex.

Crews were called to the apartment near 94th Street and Thunderbird Road Thursday morning after receiving reports of flooding on all floors of the three-story building.

Fire officials say the flooding is due to a burst pipe, but there is no cause known at this time.

Sixty-three units were evacuated and crews are working to secure power and control the situation.

The extent of the damage is not yet known.

