Delivery drivers sounding alarm over dangerous heat

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Ring doorbell video that shows a Scottsdale UPS delivery driver collapsing in the triple-digit heat has gone viral. It's bringing attention to the dangerous conditions these workers face every day.

"(The) fact of the matter is that no amount of training can prepare your body for 160 degrees, 10 to 12 hours a day, six days a week," says one UPS driver who spoke with ABC15 anonymously, saying the way they're treated is inhumane.

UPS trucks don’t have air conditioning in them due to frequent stops.

"Every week drivers are dropping like flies due to heat conditions and UPS is killing drivers because of this,” says the UPS driver.

He tells us when a driver experiences heat exhaustion, they are sent home with no treatment and medical care is up to them.

“There's been several times where I’ve woken up in the middle of the night, cramping up, my legs cramping, my hand is cramping. I’m telling my wife I can't sleep because I'm having these issues and I end up having to call out the next day because it's clearly not safe for me to come back to work. And UPS will reprimand me,” says the UPS driver.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer. In Maricopa County, there have been 17 confirmed heat deaths so far this year.

The wife of another Valley driver hopes she never gets that type of call.

“He's thrown up a few times just this summer alone and has felt really nasty. He’s come home and full spasms, like muscle spasms, super dehydrated with heat rash, everything,” says the wife of another UPS driver.

The heat in Arizona is in the triple digits, meaning the inside of those trucks is even hotter. ABC15 received pictures from Valley drivers showing 130 degrees in one truck and 161 degrees in another. Now, drivers are coming together to demand change.

“Most importantly, we'd like to have air conditioning at least in the back of our trucks because that's mainly where the damage is being done,” says a driver.

We did reach out to the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the union that represents UPS drivers. Karla Schumann, the secretary and treasurer for the Phoenix division, sent us a statement: “Arizona heat is a serious issue for our members. Every safety precaution should be taken to ensure our members' health and well-being.”