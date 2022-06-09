Excessive heat: Surviving the number one weather-related killer

Heat is the number one weather-related killer in the United States and Phoenix takes heat to a whole new level!

The highest temperature Phoenix has ever endured was 122 degrees back on June 26th, 1990.

Even more amazing is the fact that our hottest overnight low was 96 degrees on July 15th, 2003.

Phoenix's longest streak of temperatures at 110 degrees or hotter was 18 days in 1974. That streak started on June 12th and ended on June 29th.

We baked through 76 days in a row of 100 degrees or higher back in 1993. An astounding 115 days in a row with temperatures above 95 degrees in 1981 and 154 days with our daytime highs reaching 90+ degrees in 1983.

The earliest Phoenix ever hit 110 was on May 8th, 1989 and the earliest we ever hit 100 was the same year on April 6th.

Phoenix Tucson Flagstaff Highest Maximum: 122, (June 26th, 1990) 117, (June 26th, 1990) 97, (July 5th, 1973) Highest Minimum: 96, (July 15th, 2003) 89, (July 22nd, 2006) 68, (July 2nd, 2002) Consecutive Days of 110º+ 18 Days, End Date(June 29th, 1974) 6 Days, End Date(June 29th, 1974) 0 Days, End Date(*) Consecutive Days of 100º+ 76 Days, End Date(Aug. 24th, 1993) 39 Days, End Date(July 22nd, 2005) 0 Days, (*) Consecutive Days of 95º+ 115 Days, End Date(Sept. 21st, 1981) 63 Days, End Date(Sept. 17, 1924) 2 Days, End Date(June 26th, 1970) Consecutive Days of 90º+ 154 Days, End Date(Oct. 7th, 1983) 126 Days, End Date(Oct. 4th, 1924) 11 Days, End Date(July 1st, 1990) Earliest 110 May 8th, 1989 May 29th, 1910 * Earliest 100 March 26th, 1988 April 19th, 1989 *

For hikers on the Valley’s desert and mountain trails, the hot weather poses an extra challenge.

Avoid hiking and other strenuous outdoor activities in the heat of the day. Head out early in the morning and bring plenty of water. Think more in the range of a gallon and not just an 8-ounce bottle.

It’s also important to remember sunscreen and a hat.

The hat will block your face and keep your head cooler.

Wear light-colored and loose clothing.

If you’re beginning to not feel well, turn around. The last thing you want is to get stuck at the top and need to be rescued.

It’s also critically important to remember to never leave children or pets in your car. It can be deadly!

One tip to keep from leaving a child in the car is to leave a purse, wallet or cell phone in the back seat so you’ll have to look back there before leaving the vehicle.

If you have an appointment, give yourself extra time so you’re not in a rush when you get there.

Cars heat up pretty fast, so a child doesn’t have to be left inside for very long to show signs of heat exhaustion.

The temperature inside a vehicle can be as much as 50 degrees hotter than outside!

Visit the Kids and Cars website for more information.

Surfaces inside your vehicle, like the dash and steering wheel, can also get so hot you could get burned.