Couple uses Tesla to help clear pack of javelinas outside Scottsdale home

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A Scottsdale couple found a new use for the technology of their Tesla when a family of javelinas arrived near their soon-to-be home.

Kimberly and Jeff Weeldreyer say they were showing some friends their new build in Scottsdale this week, when outside the window they saw a family of javelinas.

Since the hogs are known to be protective when babies are around, the group stayed in the house.

When it was time to leave, the hogs were still grazing, so that’s when Jeff says he summoned the auto-drive feature on his Tesla, which caused the pack to quickly scatter.

Arizona Game and Fish says residents could see javelinas around their homes when there's water or lush vegetation in the area.

To discourage a javelina, AZGFD says to make loud noises or throw small rocks in their direction.