SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Hundreds of thousands of people are expected at the Waste Management Phoenix Open this weekend -- and that means traffic is expected to be backed up, too.

ABC15 went inside the City of Scottsdale's Traffic Management Center to see how the engineers plan to keep things moving along.

With the large crowds expected, keeping people and cars moving can be quite the challenge. So from the TMC, engineers can monitor everything and control all of the traffic signals to get everyone on their way.

"If we see areas that are backing up, we can control the traffic signal from right here inside the TMC to hold the green for a given movement and get things flowing again," Engineer Leslie Bubke said.

If drivers typically take Hayden or Frank Loyd Wright, this may be the week to find an alternate route.

Drivers are encouraged to plan for extra travel time. Check current traffic conditions here.

