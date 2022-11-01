Birkett Brothers convert separate homes into haunted mansions

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — There’s a neighborhood near McDonald Drive and Hayden Road in Scottsdale where a few nights a year, a pair of homes become terrifying, bone chilling, and downright creepy haunted mansions.

“People will run out, scream, crack up laughing,” said Caitlyn Birkett

Caitlyn is the daughter behind the evil mastermind of House of Haunts AZ.

The home is partially converted in narrow tunnels where around every turn is scarier than the next.

The Birketts work basically year-round on finding new ways to scare anyone over 13 years old.

Finding inspiration from Disney’s Haunted Mansion, Knotts Scary farm and the old western amusement park Legend City.

With live actors in some portions of the haunted houses, there’s a warning "before you enter…if you’re brave enough".

“We start in the beginning of August, it takes a week just to wire everything alone,” said Caitlyn.

A half mile away, Chris Birkett started to put together this years monstrosity in the Valley heat of August.

“This is 37 years of making magic,” he said

That sweat used to display all things covered in blood and in some cases lead to tears.

“One of our actors scared an older lady so bad her dentures flew out and hit him in the chest. that was a first,” said Chris

This Halloween, the Birkett Brothers estimate thousands of people have waited in line for a healthy scare, but they say it’s the community that makes their haunted house, a haunted home.

“Everyone coming together for one time. it’s hard to get your teens to but here at the haunted graveyard they do,” said Chris.