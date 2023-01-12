'Astute' neighbor leads to human trafficking arrest in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police credit an “astute” neighbor at the condos near 71st Street and Vernon for hearing something that sounded off about an arguing couple.

That call led police to discover a woman sexually exploited by a man for months”

Court documents reveal that a neighbor heard a man telling a woman he “would punch her” followed by screaming.

That call to police resulted in the woman telling officers the fight and physical abuse she was experiencing was because she didn’t want to have sex with a man that suspect Steven Hurry set up in exchange for money.

Court documents show Hurry hired the woman as a housekeeper for his California home in May of last year and then moved to Tucson where he convinced her to make a prostitution advertisement.

Investigators say she made money from sexual encounters but Hurry took the money and kept it along with her legal documents locked in a box in his car.

The two moved to a short-term rental in Scottsdale where the victim started to refuse the sexual encounters – which led Hurry to allegedly strangle the woman.

That struggle was heard by the Scottsdale neighbor who called Scottsdale police.

Advocacy groups working to end human trafficking have put out tips on how to identify someone who may be a possible victim of human trafficking.

Experts say when high volumes of people gather for large events like the Super Bowl, human trafficking instances can increase.

They work in the same place they live

Avoiding eye contact and social interaction.

Security measures to keep people inside an establishment

People not allowed to be in public or speak for themselves



Showing signs of physical injuries and abuse

If you suspect someone you see or know is a victim of human trafficking or being sexually exploited, call the AZ Tipline at 877-4AZ-TIPS or the National Tipline at 888-373-7888.