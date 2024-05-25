Watch Now
1-year-old boy hospitalized in serious condition after being found in pool

Officials say the boy was reportedly not seen for two minutes before being found in a pool
Posted at 7:24 PM, May 24, 2024
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A 1-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in serious condition after being found in a pool in Scottsdale Friday night.

Scottsdale fire crews were called to the area of 94th Street and Cactus Road just after 6:30 p.m. after the boy had been pulled from a pool.

The boy was reportedly not seen for two minutes before he was found.

Officials say he was crying and had aspirated a large amount of water when crews arrived.

It is unknown how long the boy was in the water before being found.

