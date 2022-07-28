RIO VERDE FOOTHILLS, AZ — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has scheduled a public hearing to address Rio Verde Foothills water issues.

In an announcement Thursday, the county said they will hear public comments and consider a petition to establish the Rio Verde Foothills Domestic Water Improvement District.

Currently, Rio Verde residents, who live in unincorporated Maricopa County, get water from private water companies, wells, or even by having it hauled in from Scottsdale.

Scottsdale officials said they would stop supplying water to the area at the end of this year due to the ongoing drought.

The solution to the water cut-off for many Rio Verde residents has been the source of heated debate.

The public hearing is set to take place on Aug. 29, 2022.

“We now see light at the end of the tunnel,” Thomas Galvin, Supervisor, District 2, said Wednesday night at a formal board meeting. “Rest assured that we’re getting there and they’re going to be taken care of either way.”