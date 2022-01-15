Toddler extremely critical after falling into Paradise Valley pool

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ — An 18-month-old girl is at a hospital after falling into a family swimming pool in Paradise Valley.

At about 10 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to a home near Camelback Road and 44th Street for reports of a child who fell into a pool.

Phoenix Fire officials say when paramedics arrived the family had already pulled the little girl from the water after they found her at the bottom of the pool.

Family members initiated CPR. When firefighters took over the child was warm and moaning, officials said.

They began life-saving measures and rushed the girl to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

An investigation remains ongoing and no other details have been provided.