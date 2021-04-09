Paradise Valley officer to represent AZ in Special Olympics World Games in Russia

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ — An officer from the Paradise Valley Police Department has been chosen to represent Arizona in the 2022 Special Olympics World Games in Kazan, Russia.

Officer Steven McGhee will be part of the Final Leg team, running with the Flame of Hope throughout the country. He'll be running with law enforcement from around the world leading up to the Opening Ceremony on January 22, 2022.

McGhee has been an advocate of Special Olympics for years. His brother is an athlete and competes with Special Olympics Arizona. Thousands of other adults and children with intellectual disabilities take part in sports training and competition in a variety of sports through Special Olympics Arizona.

McGhee has raised money through the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which is the largest fundraiser for Special Olympics in the world.

"They have the chance to participate in these sports year-round and live their dreams. It's an amazing experience to bring this unity with different families--to find an environment where they have acceptance and inclusion," said McGhee. "Seeing the benefit for him [my brother] personally and his friends, I want to continue to open those opportunities for families and athletes across Arizona who may not be able to ask for that support."

This time, McGhee will be raising money and awareness in Russia. The competition will bring 2,000 athletes from 108 nations.

McGhee said he was emotional to find out he'll be part of the world competition in Russia.

"I was very humbled, and I had a lot of gratitude," he said.

Over the next several months, McGhee will be fundraising to support his run in Russia. He said he hopes to represent Arizona with distinguished honors as the highest fundraising individual for the 2022 World Games.

For each donation received in the amount of $20, supporters will receive an entry into a community raffle for grand prizes. Sponsors, speaking engagements, and fundraising partner opportunities are requested.

Special Olympics is a tax-exempt 501(c)3 charity. About 95% of donations received support programs and services for the athletes.

If you'd like to donate and support Officer McGhee’s Final Leg, you can email him at smcghee@paradisevalleyaz.gov or visit his fundraising page for the 2022 World Games.

You can also text LEAP79 to 71777.