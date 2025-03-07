Watch Now
NewsNortheast Valley NewsFountain Hills News

Actions

WATCH: Fountain Hills volunteer group celebrates opening of new Mesquite Hollow Trail

The Trailblazers build and maintain the hiking trails in the Fountain Hills McDowell Mountain Reserve
Hikers have a new route to explore the wilderness at the McDowell Mountain Preserve thanks to a group of senior volunteers from Fountain Hills. The Trailblazers build and maintain hiking trails in the Fountain Hills McDowell Mountain Preserve. Every Saturday, up to 20 volunteers met up to help build and maintain the trails.
Posted

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ — Hikers have a new route to explore the wilderness at the McDowell Mountain Preserve thanks to a group of senior volunteers from Fountain Hills.

The Trailblazers build and maintain hiking trails in the Fountain Hills McDowell Mountain Preserve.

Every Saturday, up to 20 volunteers met up to help build and maintain the trails.

Thursday, they are celebrating the grand opening of the new Mesquite Hollow Trail.

Learn more about the new trail and the work of the Trailblazers in the video player above.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen