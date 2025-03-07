WATCH: Fountain Hills volunteer group celebrates opening of new Mesquite Hollow Trail

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ — Hikers have a new route to explore the wilderness at the McDowell Mountain Preserve thanks to a group of senior volunteers from Fountain Hills.

The Trailblazers build and maintain hiking trails in the Fountain Hills McDowell Mountain Preserve.

Every Saturday, up to 20 volunteers met up to help build and maintain the trails.

Thursday, they are celebrating the grand opening of the new Mesquite Hollow Trail.

Learn more about the new trail and the work of the Trailblazers in the video player above.