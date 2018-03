FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ - Officials are investigating after three people were killed in a pedestrian-involved crash in Fountain Hills.

The crash happened on Tuesday morning near Saguaro and Palisades boulevards.

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials said a vehicle hit two men and two women who were on the sidewalk.

Two of the pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were transported to the hospital where a third victim passed away. The fourth victim is currently in surgery, according to MCSO.

Air15 video showed MCSO and several emergency vehicles on the scene. A tan-colored SUV was also seen stopped in the intersection with hood damage.

MCSO says the driver involved is a man in his twenties. He was released and reportedly showed no signs of impairment, but the investigation is ongoing.

Traffic is restricted in the area.