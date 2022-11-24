Child hit by float at Fountain Hills Thanksgiving parade

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ — A child suffered minor injuries during a Thanksgiving Day parade in Fountain Hills, officials say.

The incident occurred Thursday morning near Avenue of the Fountains and Verde River Drive.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a 10-year-old boy fell off of a float in the parade before he was hit by a float.

Fortunately, the child did not suffer serious injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

According to the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce website, the town's parade has been held for nearly four decades.