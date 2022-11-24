Watch Now
Child hit by float at Fountain Hills Thanksgiving parade

The child did not suffer serious injuries
Posted at 11:15 AM, Nov 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-24 13:48:27-05

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ — A child suffered minor injuries during a Thanksgiving Day parade in Fountain Hills, officials say.

The incident occurred Thursday morning near Avenue of the Fountains and Verde River Drive.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a 10-year-old boy fell off of a float in the parade before he was hit by a float.

Fortunately, the child did not suffer serious injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

According to the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce website, the town's parade has been held for nearly four decades.

