FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ - A man accused of killing four people in Fountain Hills is back in Phoenix.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Alex Bashaw has been indicted in a crash that killed four people in Fountain Hills in March.

On March 13, deputies responded to a report of a crash near Saguaro and Palisades boulevards.

Four pedestrians were struck and killed by a vehicle while they were walking on a sidewalk.

Bashaw remained on the scene and was tested for impairment. He reportedly showed no signs of impairment, officials said.

Bashaw reportedly moved to Ohio following the collision and was arrested on the grand jury warrant, officials said.

A warrant for the arrest of Bashaw was issued on four counts manslaughter.