Crews searching for missing 60-year-old hiker in Cave Creek

Crews are searching for a missing 60-year-old woman who went hiking in Cave Creek Sunday and hasn't been heard from again.
Posted at 10:18 PM, Sep 27, 2022
CAVE CREEK, AZ — Tuesday marked the third-day crews searched for 60-year-old Kathleen Patterson.

Her husband, Steve Patterson, told ABC15 his wife had picked out a hike and left early Sunday morning.

She parked her car at Spur Cross Trail Head in Cave Creek around 7:45 a.m

“She sent me a text at 10:02,” said Steve. “[Saying] hey babe got off course. I’m good plenty of water.”

He said his wife is an avid hiker, but he still called her about 45 minutes later.

“She’s like I’m cranking,” said Steve. “I’m on my way back I’ll text you from the parking lot.”

Hours passed and eventually, Steve went looking for his wife’s car before calling the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. That call started a days-long search.

Volunteers swarmed the trail, braving the heat and terrain, to search the area.

“They want to help,” said John Soto with Arizona Search and Rescue Tactical. “They want to find her.”

Foothills 911 and Arizona Search and Rescue Tactical were both out helping, even getting help from sponsors like Reimagined Roofing.

“We were using a grid search pattern,” said Soto. “We choose an area and we sweep that area and just repeated.”

Some people were still out searching even after the sun went down.

“We are covering good ground, and we’re going to continue to,” said Soto.

They plan to be out again Wednesday and are hoping experienced hikers and even horseback riders could help join.

ABC15 was told people can donate to help with supplies for volunteers.

“We’re hoping for the best but you start doing the calculus and times not on our side,” said Steve.

Volunteers that went home for the night said they would be back at 6 a.m.

