Watch Now
NewsNortheast Valley NewsCarefree News

Actions

Two people rescued amid flooding in Cave Creek area

A water rescue is underway in Cave Creek this morning as a storm system continues to bring rain and snow leading to flooding across Arizona.
Water Rescue Cave Creek
Posted at 7:51 AM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 11:54:03-04

CAVE CREEK, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says two people were rescued amid flooding in the Cave Creek area Wednesday morning.

Two people were reportedly stranded with a vehicle in the water near Rockaway Hills Road and New Cahava Ranch.

They were safely rescued from the area with no injuries, MCSO said just after 8 a.m.

Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical Department sent photos of the rescue, showing a pickup truck almost completely submerged in rushing water.

The occupants of the vehicle appeared to be sitting on top of the cab in an effort to stay above water.

Image.jpeg

Several areas north of the Valley are under evacuation orders and weather alerts are in place as storms continue to move through the state.

LIVE UPDATES: Evacuations and weather alerts amid flooding, ongoing storms in Arizona

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!