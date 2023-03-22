Two people rescued amid flooding in Cave Creek area

CAVE CREEK, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says two people were rescued amid flooding in the Cave Creek area Wednesday morning.

Two people were reportedly stranded with a vehicle in the water near Rockaway Hills Road and New Cahava Ranch.

They were safely rescued from the area with no injuries, MCSO said just after 8 a.m.

Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical Department sent photos of the rescue, showing a pickup truck almost completely submerged in rushing water.

The occupants of the vehicle appeared to be sitting on top of the cab in an effort to stay above water.

Daisy Mountain Fire & Medical





Several areas north of the Valley are under evacuation orders and weather alerts are in place as storms continue to move through the state.

