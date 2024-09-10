Watch Now
MCSO investigating body found near 32nd Street and Carefree Highway

Road closure in effect during the investigation
32nd street death investigation.png
CAVE CREEK, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found in the Cave Creek area Tuesday morning.

Aerial video from the scene near the major cross streets of 32nd Street and Carefree Highway showed multiple law enforcement vehicles along the roadway, along with numerous evidence markers.

MCSO says it's being called a "death investigation," but officials did not immediately provide more information about the incident.

The area is expected to be restricted for several hours Tuesday during the investigation.

