Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a child was injured by a truck at McDowell Mountain Regional Park on Thanksgiving.

Officials say that just before 1 p.m. deputies were called to the park for an injured person near a youth camping area.

Deputies learned a 7-year-old boy was attempting to get up on a pickup truck and was possibly run over.

The boy was flown by a medical helicopter to a hospital in stable condition.

No further information was immediately available.