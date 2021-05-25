Game and Fish looking for young black bear spotted in Anthem area

ANTHEM, AZ — Arizona Game and Fish says it is looking for a young black bear spotted in an Anthem neighborhood recently.

Ring doorbell video share with ABC15 by viewer Travis Batchelder in the player above shows the young bear walking through front yards overnight in the Anthem, Cave Creek area.

Game and Fish says the bear was first reported Sunday and last seen Tuesday morning near Anthem. It’s believed to be a young black bear, possibly looking for a new food or water source, or just looking for new territory.

Game and Fish is asking the public to notify them of any sightings so that they can locate the bear and safely relocate it.