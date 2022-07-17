Anthem armed robbery suspects arrested after vehicle pursuit in California

The two suspects accused of robbing an Anthem jewelry store Tuesday were arrested Saturday morning after a vehicle pursuit in California.

18-year-old Helen Simmons and 22-year-old Mathew Jones were allegedly involved in an armed robbery at Andrew Z Diamonds and Fine Jewelry in which an employee was shot.

The employee remains in critical condition but is stable, according to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Simmons and Jones were taken into custody without incident by the Huntington Beach Police Department.

Both face various felony charges connected to the robbery, but the exact charges have not yet been released.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say Jones is being held on a $1 million bond while Simmons is being held on a $500,000 bond for the MCSO charges.

Huntington Beach Police Department say an officer was going to pull over a Uhaul box truck the two were driving for a code violation. After running the license plate, the officer noticed the people inside were wanted in connection to the armed robbery.

Officials say the officer called for backup before attempting to stop the truck.

The "high speed chase" lasted for about 1.5 hours before ending in Anaheim, according to officials.

Spike strips were deployed to stop the truck.

