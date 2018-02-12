Yuma county board to pick replacement for Rep. Don Shooter

YUMA, AZ - The Yuma County Board of Supervisors is set to name a replacement for a Republican state lawmaker who was expelled following sexual harassment allegations.

Monday's scheduled board action comes after the Arizona House voted 56-3 on Feb. 1 to expel Rep. Don Shooter of Yuma.

Republican committee members in Shooter's 13th Legislative District that runs from the western Phoenix suburbs to Yuma nominated three party members as potential replacements. They are Tim Dunn, Cora Lee Schingnitz and Paul Brierley.

Brierley is the executive director of the Yuma Center for Excellence in Desert Agriculture. Dunn is a grain and vegetable grower. Schingnitz is a precinct committee member.

The board will choose from the three potential appointees at a morning meeting.