Man and woman found dead along road in Yuma County

Officials say the pair had been shot to death
Posted at 11:51 AM, Sep 27, 2022
YUMA, AZ — Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a man and woman found dead along a road in southwestern Arizona.

YCSO was initially called to check out two people found unresponsive near County 13th Street and Avenue F in the Yuma/Somerton area on September 22. When they arrived at the scene, they located a man and woman who had been shot. Both victims were pronounced dead.

Officials have since identified the victims as Kristin Carrillo, 28, and Daniel Herrera Jr., 31, of San Luis, Arizona.

The deaths are being investigated as homicides, but no suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff's Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous

