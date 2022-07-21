CA man arrested for DUI after rear-ending DPS trooper in Yuma

YUMA, AZ — A suspected impaired driver was booked into jail after hitting a fully marked Arizona Department of Public Safety vehicle in the Yuma area earlier this week.

DPS officials say the incident occurred before 11 p.m. Tuesday along Interstate 8.

A fully marked DPS vehicle had its emergency lights activated and was merging onto westbound I-8 when it was rear-ended by an Audi sedan, DPS said.

The trooper suffered minor injuries despite the vehicle being seriously damaged during the collision.

DPS said the suspected impaired driver of the Audi, 25-year-old Immanuel Lord of Chula Vista, California, also suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Lord was arrested and booked into jail on charges including DUI, aggravated assault, and endangerment.