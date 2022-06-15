Arizona woman, dog rescued after about 18 hours stuck in a canal near Yuma

YUMA, AZ — An Arizona woman and her dog are recovering after spending about 18 hours in a canal near Yuma.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office released body camera footage of the rescue on Facebook.

YCSO, Wellton Police rescue woman, dog from canal

First responders got a call about the woman in the canal just after noon last Wednesday. They arrived to find the woman and her dog stuck in the canal.

After multiple attempts to rescue the woman, including a strap being used to rescue her that ended up breaking, sheriff's deputies and Wellton police officers were able to pull her out of the water.

The sheriff's office says the woman had let her dog run around in the desert and did not know about the canal. The dog had jumped in the water, and she also got in the water Tuesday after the dog could not climb out on its own. The conductor of a train that went by the canal the next day was the one who called 9-1-1.

Both the woman and the dog got out of the whole ordeal without severe injuries.