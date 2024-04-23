Winning The Pick ticket hits nearly $12 million jackpot

MARANA, AZ — An Arizona Lottery player is the lucky winner of nearly $12 million after Monday night’s The Pick drawing.

Arizona Lottery officials say a ticket sold at the Fry’s Food Store in Marana hit the jackpot, earning $11,900,000.

The ticket has yet to be claimed, so be sure to check your tickets: the winning numbers in Monday’s drawing were 2, 8, 28, 31, 32, and 41.

The jackpot is tied for the second-highest The Pick jackpot in the last decade, according to lottery officials.

Fry’s will also earn a $15,000 selling incentive.