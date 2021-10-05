Valley mom who lost family in plane crash seriously hurt while horseback riding

GOLD CANYON, AZ — A Valley mom suffered serious injuries while horseback riding, possibly delaying her remembrance of the devastating plane crash that took her children's lives ten years ago.

On November 23, 2011, a day before Thanksgiving, Karen Perry's three children, Morgan, Logan, and Luke, her ex-husband, and two other adults died in a plane crash in the Superstition Mountains. The plane was only in the air for six minutes before crashing.

"It’s difficult, you know, all anniversaries are hard," said Perry.

Every year on the anniversary of the crash, Perry hikes up to the crash site in the Superstitions, however, this year may be tougher than the previous nine.

On Saturday, Perry was kicked off her horse, suffering four fractures in her back, a concussion, and other injuries.

"I didn’t realize what was happening until I was flying through the air," said Perry. "While I was walking out with my horse I did see large paw prints in the dirt that looked like it could be a mountain lion or some other big cat. Something was out there. My horse is very well trained and is a therapy horse for my equine-assisted learning nonprofit, 3 Wings of Life."

Perry's rehab will more than likely overlap with the hike she's planned for the 10-year anniversary of her family's deaths. But she plans to make the hike even if it has to be rescheduled.

In the past ten years, the mother has written a book, started a nonprofit in her kids' honor, and is working to have a "Ribbon of Life" sculpture made that will honor all eleven people who have lost their lives during aviation crashes on the mountain.

The sculpture, and memorial bench, ensure the children and tragedy will never be forgotten.