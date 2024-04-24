Man dead after brush fire near Whetstone, Arizona

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ — According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, a man has died and another was injured after a fire broke out near Whetstone, Arizona, on Monday.

The cause has been identified as sparks that started a brush fire when 81-year-old Neil Edward Hesse and his 52-year-old son were at their home on Bowers Road working with a grinder.

Sheriff's deputies say they heard multiple explosions when they got to the scene, which was later identified to be several propane tanks on the property exploding.

The two men attempted to contain the fire, but both suffered serious injuries from burns and smoke inhalation.

They were taken to a Tucson hospital, but Hesse did not survive his injuries.

Cochise County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation.

The Bowers Fire had grown to 28.7 acres as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Cochise County Sheriff's Office has since lifted evacuation orders and opened all previously blocked roads.