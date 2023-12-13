VIDEO: Police address recent attempted abductions near University of Arizona

TUCSON, AZ — In less than a week, Tucson police say a suspicious man has tried to abduct multiple women all within a mile of the University of Arizona.

During an afternoon news conference Wednesday, University of Arizona Police Chief Chris Olson said UAPD is "enhancing its patrol capabilities to provide a higher level of visibility and engagement."

He says the plan is to use officers, safety aids, and student community safety officers as part of their course of action.

Tucson Police Department Assistant Chief Christopher Dennison said staff sketch artists are actively working with witnesses and victims to produce a suspect sketch. Dennison says TPD has also contacted the FBI for additional resources to expedite the processing of evidence.

The first attempted abduction happened near Campbell and Third. The second attempt happened at Mountain and 8th. On Monday, an "attempted groping" occurred near 7th St. and Vine, in an incident police say is related.

Police say the man got out of his car, groped the woman, and took off when she screamed. Police say they are going to have a bigger presence in the area around campus starting today.

"UAPD is committed to the safety of our community," said Olson during an afternoon press conference. "We are working hand-in-hand with the Tucson Police Department to assist them in any way that we can to prevent future attacks and help identify the individual or individuals committing these crimes."

All three women, each a UA student, have given similar descriptions of the man. They think he is around 6 feet tall with a heavy build. Police say if you know anything or if you have surveillance video that shows anything suspicious you should call 911 or 88-crime.