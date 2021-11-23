TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dozens of Afghan refugees who recently arrived at a Tucson motel were treated for suspected food poisoning Monday.

Pima County Health Director Doctor Theresa Cullen says 56 refugees at the Red Roof Inn at 1300 N. Stone Ave. were treated on site, and six were hospitalized.

Everyone affected was recovering Tuesday.

A Pima County Health Department spokesman called the incident a "gastrointestinal outbreak" and confirmed the sickness was not COVID-19. Doctor Cullen says Health Department investigators will be at the motel Tuesday. She says a food-borne illness is the leading theory but is not confirmed yet.

Red Roof Inn released this statement: