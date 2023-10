TUCSON, AZ — A federal officer is recovering after being shot in the Tucson area Tuesday evening.

Officers say the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. near East 29th Street and South Columbus Boulevard.

The agent was reportedly shot in the arm and treated at a hospital. The agent has since been released.

What led up to the shooting has not been released.

There are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Phoenix Field Office at (623)466-1999.