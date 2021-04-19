Protesters gather in downtown Tucson to march against Tucson Police, Chief Magnus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hundreds of protesters gathered in downtown Tucson to march against Tucson Police and Police Chief Chris Magnus Friday.

The protesters marched chanting “no justice, no peace, abolish the police."

The protest started around 7 p.m. at Armory Park and protesters headed to the University of Arizona campus.

WARNING: Videos do contain graphic language and content, viewers discretion is advised.

TPD is blocking off streets as the protesters move back up 4th Avenue. About 100 people here right now @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/Rv2VO4cXOv — Greg Bradbury (@gbradbury2) April 17, 2021

Protesters are marching down 4th Avenue chanting “no justice, no peace, abolish the police” @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/1Q8LbIy20t — Greg Bradbury (@gbradbury2) April 17, 2021