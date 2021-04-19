Watch
Protesters gather in downtown Tucson to march against Tucson Police, Chief Magnus

Hundreds of protesters gathered in downtown Tucson to march against Tucson Police and Police Chief Chris Magnus Friday.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hundreds of protesters gathered in downtown Tucson to march against Tucson Police and Police Chief Chris Magnus Friday.

The protesters marched chanting “no justice, no peace, abolish the police."

The protest started around 7 p.m. at Armory Park and protesters headed to the University of Arizona campus.

