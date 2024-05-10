Pro-Palestine protesters leave UA campus, crews clean up ahead of commencement

View latest update in video player above

Friday morning, University of Arizona President Robert Robbins issued a statement on the overnight protest activity, stating commencement activities would continue today as planned.

In part, the statement reads:

"There are significant world challenges in this moment in time, and, as I also noted in my email earlier this week, I value our community’s engagement with these and other matters of consequence. I ask that we extend to one another the same compassion that motivates that engagement, even as we experience disagreement. However, we will remain steadfast in enforcing our campus rules, which are designed to allow for free expression and to protect the operation of our campus and those within it.



"As I shared previously, while we continue to have diverse opinions and strong views on a variety of issues, we must find ways to engage safely, reflecting our shared values and respect for others.



"I remain deeply appreciative of everyone who has worked so hard to plan and hold this week’s graduation events, and I trust that our graduates, their family, friends, and supporters will be able to celebrate the incredible achievements of our students."

Read the full statement at the university website.

Story updated on May 10th, 2024 at 1:34 a.m.

Pro-Palestine protesters made their way back to Catalina Park where they started, and dispersed from there. Police are working to clean up the area, spraying water to clear out tear gas from the air.

Story updated on May 10th, 2024 at 12:37 a.m.

Pro-Palestine protesters have moved down to the area near Euclid Ave. and University Blvd.

Several objects were thrown into the street along University Blvd. and at least one storefront was vandalized. KGUN also saw people throwing objects at police.

Police are still monitoring the area near University Blvd. and Park Ave. where the original encampment was set up.

Story updated on May 10th, 2024 at 12:12 a.m.

KGUN crews on the scene say police have now deployed tear gas as they work to break up the protests on campus.

University of Arizona Police posted an announcement on social media as well.

UAlertUpdate 2Police instructing unlawful assembly to disperse. Chemical munitions deployed. Avoid the area & follow directions of police. Update/s to follow — University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) May 10, 2024

For the second time in two weeks, pro-Palestine protesters have built an encampment on the University of Arizona campus near Park Avenue and University Boulevard.

A protest Thursday evening began at Catalina Park, about a half mile from campus. Protesters then marched with signs and flags toward campus around 6 p.m.

Once they arrived, protesters were seen drilling pieces of the encampment together. They also set up tarps and tilted canopies.

There is a large police presence in the area.

Crews in white suits arrived on scene with a garbage truck. They tell KGUN 9 they are ready to clean up the encampment as soon as they get the order to do so.

