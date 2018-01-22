Police: Former Tucson volleyball coach accused of sex with minor

TUCSON, AZ - A former assistant volleyball coach at a Tucson high school is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

On Jan. 20, police began investigating after receiving reports that 22-year-old Robert Forman II was involved sexually with a girl that he met while working as the assistant volleyball coach at Ironwood Ridge High School.

During the investigation, authorities determined they had enough evidence to arrest Forman for sexual conduct with a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.