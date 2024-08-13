Pima County sheriff's deputy shot in the leg Tuesday during domestic violence call

UPDATE - 4:20 p.m.

According to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, the deputy involved in the shooting was shot.

The deputy was hit in the leg and was transported to Banner Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The deputy is in "high spirits," Nanos said.

One suspect has been detained while another remains on the loose.

The deputy was on a domestic violence call and got ambushed when they were shot, according to the sheriff.

Officers are going door-to-door in the area looking for more information.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos delivers media briefing on Tuesday's deputy-involved shooting:

UPDATE - 3:30 p.m.

Tucson Unified School District's Anna E. Lawrence 3-8 School went into a brief lockdown due to the PCSD activity. During this time school officials said students were safe and classes continued as normal.

Student release will continue at regular times with the administration helping to escort students to pick-up areas.

UPDATE - 1:40 p.m.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the suspect is described as a male, in his 20s with a beard, approximately 5'9", with dark hair wearing a blue shirt with either tan shorts or pants.

If you see anyone matching this description, please DO NOT approach him and call 911.

Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed that deputies are responding to a deputy-involved shooting in the area of Jeffery Road south of Valencia Road.

Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department are currently attempting to locate an outstanding suspect.

According to the PCSD, this is still a very active situation. Please avoid the area.

PCSD says the suspect is described as a Hispanic male, last seen wearing a black shirt. The department said he "is likely armed and dangerous."

KGUN will provide more information as it becomes available.


