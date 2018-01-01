Ostrich ranch near Tucson suspends monster truck tours indefinitely after crash

TUCSON, AZ - An ostrich ranch near Tucson is suspending their monster truck tours after a dozen people were injured in a recent rollover crash.

Last week, a monster truck flipped on its side at Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch. Twelve people were injured but they’re all expected to be OK, authorities said.

Rooster Cogburn wrote a message on their website saying the monster truck tours are suspended indefinitely.

On behalf of the staff of the Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch and the members of the Cogburn Family, we are deeply saddened by the monster truck accident that happened with our guests on board. Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to those that have been impacted by this unfortunate accident. We are beyond thankful as we have just been informed by the Pinal County Sheriff's Department that everyone is OK. We deeply appreciate the outpouring of concern and prayers for those involved and please keep everyone in your prayers for a speedy recovery.

The owner said the mechanics had checked out the truck the day before the crash occurred.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is still trying to determine what caused the truck to flip.