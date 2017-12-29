Deputies investigating rollover at ostrich ranch

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Deputies are investigating a rollover that occurred during a monster truck tour at Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch Friday.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, the monster truck flipped on its side and resulted in multiple people being injured. None of the injuries sustained are considered to be life-threatening.

Two people have been transported to the hospital.

PCSO is still investigating what caused the vehicle to flip.

