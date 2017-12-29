Deputies investigating rollover at ostrich ranch

Joey Greaber
12:39 PM, Dec 29, 2017
8 mins ago
Pinal County Sheriff's Office
Villarreal, Phil
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Deputies are investigating a rollover that occurred during a monster truck tour at Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch Friday.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, the monster truck flipped on its side and resulted in multiple people being injured. None of the injuries sustained are considered to be life-threatening.

Two people have been transported to the hospital.

PCSO is still investigating what caused the vehicle to flip.

Stay with KGUN9 and KGUN9.com for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top