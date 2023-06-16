Oak Wildfire on Highway 83 leads to road closure

Updated at 4:40 p.m.

ADOT has notified all lanes on I-10 have reopened in both directions near Benson.

Milepost 291 closed due to the brush fire which is about 11 miles west of Benson.

———

Updated at 3:10 p.m.

Both directions on Highway 83 are closed.

The Coronado National Forest notifies the road is closed Northbound near Santa Rita Road at milepost 34 and Southbound near East Sahuarita Road at milepost 53.

The fire started at 1 p.m. and is now burning 400 acres.

Winds are pushing the fire north and east.

Air attack is on the scene, but helicopters are unable to fly due to high winds.

———

The Rincon Valley Fire District along with other crews have responded to a large fire on Highway 83.

The fire is at Highway 83 at milepost 42 10 miles northwest of Sonoita, Ariz.

According to the Southwest Coordination Center, more than 300 acres caught fire and the cause is unknown.

Highway 83 remains closed at Sahuarita Road.

Highway 83 remains closed at Sahuarita Road.


