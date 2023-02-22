How UArizona alum and first Black head basketball coach, 'The Fox', broke barriers

TUCSON, AZ — If you went to the University of Arizona, especially in the 70s and early 80s, not only did you know "The Fox," but you probably also saw him in action.

Fred Snowden wasn't just a phenomenon on the basketball court, he was also breaking barriers.

In 1972, Snowden would make history as the first Black head basketball coach at a major university.

"There was only one first. Coach Snowden was the first," explained Bob Elliott, who played under Snowden from 1973 to 1977.

Elliott explained that as a young Black man, having Snowden as a coach was definitely one of the deciding factors to go to UArizona.

"Coach said, 'Bobby, let's go west and let's make history.'"

Elliott, who is the author of the book, "Tucson: A Basketball Town," says Snowden deserves a lot of the credit for making UArizona the basketball powerhouse it is today.

"It really put Arizona on the map," he explained.

Elliott explains it wasn't always easy; there were times when Snowden faced discrimination and even death threats.

"I saw a bunch of letters. And he said go ahead and open up. Just open up one of them. It was the hate mail. And death threats...I mean I'll never forget the one letter and it said, 'n-word I will shoot you with your white shoes,'" he stated.

Elliott explains throughout the many challenges he faced, Snowden was never deterred.

"He knew he did not have the luxury of not being successful. If you're the first like that you have to be successful from the very beginning and it allowed other institutions to feel comfortable hiring a black coach," said Elliot.

After 10 unforgettable seasons, Snowden stepped down in 1982, was inducted into the University of Arizona Hall of Fame in 1988, and died in 1994, but not before leaving his mark on the game and paving the way for those who would come next.

If you'd like to learn more about Snowden and the legacy he leaves behind, he's featured in the brand new African American Museum of Southern Arizona on campus at the University of Arizona.

Elliott and his wife are behind the museum and said they wanted to make sure their grandchildren and the rest of the community had a special place to go to honor, preserve, and celebrate our Black history.

