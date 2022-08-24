Man with gun found on University of Arizona campus detained Wednesday

TUCSON, AZ — University of Arizona police detained a man suspected of bringing a gun to campus Wednesday.

Officers have detained a matching subject in the student union. Stay away from area. Investigation continuing. — University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) August 24, 2022

Police say the man was seen running west from the Department of Communications building near 1103 E. University Blvd.

UAPD looking for a male with a gun in waistband. Last seen running west from communication bldg. Description to follow — University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) August 24, 2022

Police say the man is in his 20s and wore a red flannel shirt and black pants with a white stripe on its side. They took the man into custody at the Student Union Memorial Center.