Man with gun found on University of Arizona campus detained Wednesday

University of Arizona police looked for a man with a gun in his waistband Wednesday.
Posted at 11:29 AM, Aug 24, 2022
TUCSON, AZ — University of Arizona police detained a man suspected of bringing a gun to campus Wednesday.

Police say the man was seen running west from the Department of Communications building near 1103 E. University Blvd.

Police say the man is in his 20s and wore a red flannel shirt and black pants with a white stripe on its side. They took the man into custody at the Student Union Memorial Center.

