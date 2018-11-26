Man released from prison accused of killing Tucson woman the same day

Associated Press
9:09 PM, Nov 24, 2018
17 mins ago
tucson | southern arizona

Tucson police say a 34-year-old man released from prison Monday is accused of killing a woman the same day.

This undated booking photo released by the Tucson Police Department shows arrested man David James Bohart. Tucson police say Bohart was released from the Tucson state prison complex Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, and is accused of killing a woman the same day. Police say Bohart was arrested at a hotel Friday, Nov. 23, on suspicion of second-degree murder in the killing of 49-year-old Marika L. Jones at a Tucson home. Bohart remained jailed Saturday and online court records don't list an attorney who could comment on his behalf. (Tucson Police Department via AP)

PD DD
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

TUCSON, AZ - Tucson police say a 34-year-old man released from prison Monday is accused of killing a woman the same day.

Police say David James Bohart was arrested at a hotel Friday on suspicion of second-degree murder in the killing of 49-year-old Marika L. Jones at a Tucson home.

Bohart remained jailed Saturday and online court records don't list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

According to police, Jones' body was found Wednesday after a man identifying himself as a lawyer called police with information about a possible killing at the home.

Police were already conducting an investigating because a man using a false name had called 911 on Monday to report he'd just been released from prison and had killed his girlfriend but couldn't provide an address.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ