Evacuations ordered in Douglas after large propane leak

Phil Villarreal, abc15.com staff
11:16 AM, Feb 27, 2018
2 hours ago

CCSO says a vehicle crashed into a propane tank on Tuesday morning.

Francisco Gomez
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DOUGLAS, AZ - The Douglas police and Douglas fire units are working a large-scale hazmat incident.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, a fire started with a two-vehicle wreck near 9th and Pan American. One of the vehicles crashed into an 18,000-gallon propane tank, causing a gas leak and injuries to the motorists inside the vehicle.

CCSO said the fire has been put out byt there continues to be evacuations for a half mile. 

CCSO is assisting Douglas police and Douglas fire at the scene.

A nearby Walmart and other businesses have been evacuated.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top