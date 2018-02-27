Evacuations ordered in Douglas after large propane leak

DOUGLAS, AZ - The Douglas police and Douglas fire units are working a large-scale hazmat incident.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, a fire started with a two-vehicle wreck near 9th and Pan American. One of the vehicles crashed into an 18,000-gallon propane tank, causing a gas leak and injuries to the motorists inside the vehicle.

CCSO said the fire has been put out byt there continues to be evacuations for a half mile.

CCSO is assisting Douglas police and Douglas fire at the scene.

A nearby Walmart and other businesses have been evacuated.