Javelina found impaled with arrow near Tucson; Arizona Game and Fish offering $1,500 reward for info

MARANA, AZ — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is investigating after a javelina was found with an arrow impaled in its face -- and is offering a $1,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible.

@azgfd offering up to $1,500 reward for info leading to an arrest in the wounding by an arrow to the face of a javelina found Mon. by @MaranaPD at Continental Ranch Community Park. Javelina w/broken jaw @TucsonWildlife, likely will recover. Call 800-352-7000, re: OGT#21-000519. pic.twitter.com/uIdnPtR1ZE — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) March 15, 2021

The javelina has a broken jaw and was taken to Tucson Wildlife, a rehabilitation center for injured and orphaned wild animals in Southern Arizona, where it "likely will recover," Arizona Game and Fish said in a tweet.

ABC15 reached out to Tucson Wildlife for updates on the javelina's health.

On Wednesday, March 17, Katrina Ricoy, of Tucson Wildlife, said in an email that "unfortunately, we unable to make any comments regarding the incident with the javelina as the Wildlife, Fish, & Game Department have an ongoing investigation."

The injured animal was found Monday, March 15, by Marana police officers near Continental Ranch Community Park, which is about 20-30 minutes north of Tucson.

Photos shared by Game and Fish show the javelina with a bloody arrow sticking out of its cheek. Another photo shows first responders with bolt cutters to presumably cut and remove the arrow from the animal's face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officials at 800-352-7000.

Update (March 17): This story was updated to include the response from Tucson Wildlife.